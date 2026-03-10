Lions signing veteran running back Isiah Pacheco, per report

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are signing free agent running back Isiah Pacheco, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pacheco comes to the Lions after spending his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Over those four seasons, the former seventh-round pick appeared in 51 games and rushed for 2,537 yards and 14 touchdowns. Last season, he rushed for 462 yards on 118 attempts (3.9 yards per carry) to go along with a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown.

This comes after the Lions traded David Montgomery to the Houston Texans last week, receiving a fourth-round pick, a seventh-round pick, and OL Juice Scruggs.

The Lions have prioritized the run game over the last few days, as the team is reportedly signing center Cade Mays from the Carolina Panthers and offensive lineman Larry Borom from the Miami Dolphins.