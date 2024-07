The Detroit Lions and left tackle Taylor Decker have reached an agreement on a new three-year contract extension.

Lions GM Brad Holmes announced the deal this morning on Costa and Jansen with Heather on 97.1 The Ticket.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is for $60 million, and Decker was entering the last year of a deal scheduled to pay him $13.7 million.

Decker is now under contract through 2027.