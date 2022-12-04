Watch Now
Sports

Lions vs. Jacksonville pregame sights: NFL debuts and "homecomings" to Detroit

Marvin Jones Jr. returns to Detroit
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WXYZ
Marvin Jones Jr. returns to Detroit
Marvin Jones Jr. returns to Detroit
Posted at 1:22 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 13:42:14-05

Jeanna Trotman shows you sights and sounds from pregame warmups ahead of the Detroit Lions hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Marvin Jones Jr. made his return to Detroit, exchanging hugs and smiles with members of the Lions staff, ownership, and players.

Jones Jr. had a warm welcome to fans, stopping to sign autographs and greet people in the tunnel on his way back to the locker room.

The biggest storyline of the day is that Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams will be making his NFL debut.

He was activated this week after recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered in college with Alabama. He's debuting in the No. 9 jersey, Matthew Stafford's previous number.

Michael Brockers was among the Lions' inactives for today, but the DL still took the field for warmups in support of his team, with his son on his side.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website