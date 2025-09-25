Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown's impact in Detroit: touchdowns, celebrations, new literacy foundation

(WXYZ) — Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's impact in Detroit is meaningful on and off the field.

The All-Pro standout talked with Brad Galli about his connection with Jared Goff, his group texts about celebrations, and his new foundation aimed at helping Detroit students with literacy.

St. Brown is holding his first big fundraiser, giving fans a chance to golf, bowl, and celebrate with Amon-Ra at Strike for Literacy on November 3 at Five Iron Golf. Tickets are available at https://www.stbrownfoundation.org/strike-for-literacy