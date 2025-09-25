Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown's impact in Detroit: touchdowns, celebrations, new literacy foundation

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's impact in Detroit is meaningful on and off the field. The All-Pro standout talked with Brad Galli about his connection with Jared Goff, his group texts about celebrations, and his new foundation aimed at helping Detroit students with literacy.
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown's impact in Detroit: touchdowns, celebrations, new literacy foundation
Posted
and last updated

(WXYZ) — Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's impact in Detroit is meaningful on and off the field.

The All-Pro standout talked with Brad Galli about his connection with Jared Goff, his group texts about celebrations, and his new foundation aimed at helping Detroit students with literacy.

St. Brown is holding his first big fundraiser, giving fans a chance to golf, bowl, and celebrate with Amon-Ra at Strike for Literacy on November 3 at Five Iron Golf. Tickets are available at https://www.stbrownfoundation.org/strike-for-literacy

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit