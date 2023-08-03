Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Detroit Red Wings single-game tickets to go on sale Aug. 4

Dylan Larkin Ducks Red Wings Hockey
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates scoring against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Dylan Larkin Ducks Red Wings Hockey
Posted at 5:05 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 17:21:15-04

Single-game tickets for the 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings season at Little Caesars Arena will go on sale August 4 at 10:00 a.m.

Fans who purchase single-game tickets on Friday will get the chance to be the first to reserve seats for Opening Night at LCA, on October 14 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“It’s been a busy summer for the Red Wings, and much like our fans, we’re very excited about the upcoming season,” said Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “We expect single-game tickets to be in high demand and encourage our fans to secure their tickets now. We’re looking forward to the Hockeytown faithful creating a tremendous home ice advantage at Little Caesars Arena this season.”

LCA will host 18 weekend games during the 2023-2024 season.

  • Three games on Friday nights
  • 10 games on Saturdays
  • Five games on Sundays

This season, the Red Wings will host five games against Original Six rivals.

  • Three in the month of November with the Boston Bruins (Saturday, Nov. 4)
  • Montreal Canadiens (Thursday, Nov. 9)
  • Chicago Blackhawks (Thursday, Nov. 30)
  • New York Rangers on Friday, April 5
  • Canadiens (Monday, April 15) last game of season

Tickets can be purchased at DetroitRedWings.com/tickets.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning