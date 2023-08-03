Detroit Red Wings single-game tickets to go on sale Aug. 4

Single-game tickets for the 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings season at Little Caesars Arena will go on sale August 4 at 10:00 a.m.

Fans who purchase single-game tickets on Friday will get the chance to be the first to reserve seats for Opening Night at LCA, on October 14 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“It’s been a busy summer for the Red Wings, and much like our fans, we’re very excited about the upcoming season,” said Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “We expect single-game tickets to be in high demand and encourage our fans to secure their tickets now. We’re looking forward to the Hockeytown faithful creating a tremendous home ice advantage at Little Caesars Arena this season.”

LCA will host 18 weekend games during the 2023-2024 season.



Three games on Friday nights

10 games on Saturdays

Five games on Sundays

This season, the Red Wings will host five games against Original Six rivals.



Three in the month of November with the Boston Bruins (Saturday, Nov. 4)

Montreal Canadiens (Thursday, Nov. 9)

Chicago Blackhawks (Thursday, Nov. 30)

New York Rangers on Friday, April 5

Canadiens (Monday, April 15) last game of season

Tickets can be purchased at DetroitRedWings.com/tickets.