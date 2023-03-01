Watch Now
MLB sets up local media group, could broadcast 17 teams

Posted at 11:24 AM, Mar 01, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has added three executives to its new local media department as it prepares for a possible takeover of local broadcasts for 17 teams amid the financial deterioration of the Bally and AT&T SportsNet regional sports networks.

Doug Johnson was hired as senior vice president and executive producer of local media, Greg Pennell as senior vice president of local media and Kendall Burgess as vice president of local media technical operations.

MLB could take over broadcasts for the Diamondbacks, Braves, Reds, Guardians, Tigers, Royals, Angels, Marlins, Brewers, Twins, Cardinals, Padres, Rays, Rangers, Rockies, Astros and Pirates.

