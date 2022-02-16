'Loved it!' See pics from epic Super Bowl halftime show with Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg & more

(WXYZ) — The Super Bowl halftime performance took over SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, and it did not disappoint.

People have been excited since the announcement came down that the halftime show would include Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

When it started, a massive stage and setup took over the field and included a guest performance from 50 Cent.

We asked people on Facebook how they felt. Within 15 minutes, we had nearly 1,500 comments.

Check out the comments and photos from the performance below.

(AP) Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(AP) 50 Cent performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

(AP) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during halftime show during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP) Dr. Dre, left, and Snoop Dogg perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(AP) Mary J. Blige, bottom, performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)