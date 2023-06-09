Watch Now
LPGA Tour left out of LIV Golf deal but some women would listen if offer made to them

Jennifer Kupcho Meijer LPGA Classic
Al Goldis/AP
Jennifer Kupcho holds the trophy after winning the Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Belmont, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 13:35:12-04

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman suggested two months ago the Saudi-backed would consider adding a women's tour.

The PGA Tour partnership with Saudi Arabia's enormous wealth fund instead essentially left out the LPGA in the foreseeable future of any chance of at least considering the idea to defect and join a rival league that paid signing bonuses of $100 million or more to lure players away from the PGA Tour.

There was never any firm plan of a women's version of LIV on the table.

History showed the Saudi money surely would have been considerably more massive than any payout offered by the LPGA Tour.

