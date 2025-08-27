Major pickleball tournament coming to metro Detroit in August 2026

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Association of Pickleball Players announced an event is coming to Detroit next year, taking place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

According to the APP, the 2026 APP Detroit Open will be held Aug. 19-23 and feature more than 1,000 top age group players competing in both amateur and professional categories.

Launched in 2019, the APP operates and the first and only pro and amateur pickleball tour officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball.

“We have strategically targeted pickleball as a premier event opportunity for the Detroit market,” said Marty Dobek, executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission. “The 2025 APP Detroit Open is the perfect opportunity to bring this fast-growing sport to our region, help grow our sports tourism calendar, and create positive economic impact for Metro Detroit.”

“Another exciting chapter of momentum and growth is upon us, as we launch season eight of the APP,” said APP Founder Ken Herrmann. “Our event portfolio has expanded far beyond just APP Tour events, and we truly have something for everyone. Our tournament standards continue to be second-to-none, catered towards all players regardless of age, skill, or status. We stay committed to being a resource for pickleball players worldwide and giving our pro players a global stage to shine and share their journeys. We can’t wait to see what 2026 has in store for APP pickleball.”

"We're crazy for pickleball in Oakland County. Our courts are multiplying, our leagues are filling up, and people of all ages have a serious case of pickleball fever," said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. "So, we welcome the 2026 Association of Pickleball Players Detroit Open to the Suburban Showplace in Novi with open arms. Paddles Up!"

Reminder: TV20 Detroit will be showing five APP Pickleball Tournaments this fall on Sundays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are:

