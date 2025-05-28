Malloy's go-ahead, 2-run single in 5th lifts Tigers to sweep of Giants

DETROIT (AP) — Justyn-Henry Malloy hit a go-ahead single in a four-run fifth inning to help the Detroit Tigers rally to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Wednesday.

The American League-leading Tigers swept the three-game series and closed their homestand with a four-game winning streak.

Detroit generated all of its offense in the fifth with Colt Keith’s two-run double and Malloy’s two-out, two-run single.

Brenan Hanifee (3-2) allowed one hit and struck out one in one inning. Tommy Kahnle picked up his seventh save after stranding two runners that he inherited with no outs in the eighth inning and pitching a perfect ninth.

Landen Roupp (3-4) allowed four runs — one earned — on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over four innings.

The Giants chased Jackson Jobe with two outs in the fifth inning, leading 3-0, but couldn't take advantage of additional scoring opportunities.

LaMonte Wade had an RBI double to right in the second inning and Heliot Ramos hit a two-run homer in the fifth to give the Giants a 3-0 lead.

San Francisco, which left 10 runners on base, has scored four or fewer runs in 11 straight games for the first time since early in the 2024 season.

Key moment

San Francisco's Mike Yastrzemski hit an inning-ending groundout in the eighth against Kahnle.

Key stat

The Tigers were a baseball-best 67-33 from Aug. 11 of last season through their win Tuesday night in the second game of the series against San Francisco.

Up next

After San Francisco and Detroit have a day off on Thursday, Giants LHP Kyle Harrison (0-1, 3.86) is expected to be on the mound at Miami on Friday night while Tigers RHP Casey Mize (6-1, 2.45) is scheduled to start at Kansas City.

