March Madness in Detroit: Who's in the Sweet 16, how to get tickets & everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — Madness is officially coming to Detroit as two of the Sweet 16 games will be played in the Motor City on Friday night.

Little Caesars Arena is the host to the NCAA Midwest Regional, and will have two Sweet 16 games on Friday night and one Elite 8 game on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the March Madness games in Detroit

Who is playing and what time are the games?

The Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 5 seeds all made it to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest region. Here's the schedule for the games



No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 5 Gonzaga – 7:39 p.m.

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Creighton – 10:09 p.m.

How to get tickets

Tickets are sold out for Friday's tournament games, but Ticketmaster does have resale tickets starting at $340 for Friday's games on Ticketmaster, as of Monday morning. Prices will fluctuate.

Prices are around $300 per ticket, before fees, on SeatGeek but go up to $500 on resale site StubHub.

Where to park

If you're coming into Detroit from out of town for the games, you can park at any of the lots around Little Caesars Arena, and you can reserve parking ahead of time on the ParkWhiz app.

There is also street parking around the Downtown area where you can use the ParkDetroit app or pay at a parking station along the streets.

You can also park in Downtown Detroit, Midtown or New Center and take the QLine for free, or take a variety of shuttle buses from bars in Detroit. Those bars include The Detroiter Bar, Fishbones, a Greektown Shuttle, Nemo's, The Old Shillelagh and more.

Little Caesars Arena guide

Little Caesars Arena opened to the public in 2017 and is the home of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons. It's one of the nicest arenas in the nation, and has won numerous awards since it has opened.

Inside the restaurant, you'll find a variety of places to get food and drinks, and many areas feature local restaurants, on top of several different bars inside the arena that also have access outside.

The Detroit House food hall, inside the Meijer southwest entrance, has different local restaurants serving up fresh, delicious food.