ALLENDALE, Mich. — After 13 years with the Grand Valley football team, Matt Mitchell is leaving the Lakers to pursue the special teams coordinator position at Wisconsin.

Matt Mitchell leaves Head Coaching job at GVSU

Mitchell had a 117-31 record at GVSU during 13 seasons as the head coach. He also served as an assistant coach from 2004-2007.

In that time, he led the Lakers to seven NCAA DII playoff appearances, two national semi-finals, three GLIAC championships and two undefeated regular seasons. His 117 career wins are the second most in program history. He was also 10-7 in NCAA DII playoff games as a head coach.

According to a release, he said, "I am so thankful to have been a part of the Grand Valley State football program and Grand Valley State University." Mitchell went on to say, "Grand Valley State is a special place, and I built so many wonderful relationships with our players, current and former, our coaching staff, the athletics administration, the football alumni, and within the university. It was an honor to recruit and lead the young men that put so much time and effort into the culture that is Grand Valley State football."

Grand Valley was undefeated in the 2022 regular season, winning the GLIAC championship. They played seven games against ranked opponents and finished 12-1 this season.

Athletic director Keri Becker will begin the search for the program's 8th head coach immediately.