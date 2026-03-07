Matthew Tkachuk has hat trick, Panthers beat Red Wings to end 4-game losing streak

DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk had his sixth career hat trick and the Florida Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Eight points behind Boston for the final wild-card spot in the East, two-time defending champion Florida is in danger of becoming the first Cup-winning team to miss the playoffs the following season since Los Angeles in 2014-15.

Tkachuk had his first hat trick since Jan. 9, 2024, against St. Louis. He has eight goals in 16 games this season. He made his season debut Jan. 19 after recovering from offseason surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves after the Panthers chose not to deal the 37-year-old goalie before the deadline Friday.

Alex DeBrincat scored his team-high 33rd goal for Detroit. John Gibson made 20 saves.

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin suffered an apparent leg injury when he fell awkwardly in the Florida zone midway through the third period. He skated slowly back to the boards and went immediately into the locker room.

Tkachuk scored 35 seconds into the third period on a power play to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead. Parked near the left goalpost, he redirected Sam Reinhart's shot from the left circle past Gibson.

Tkachuk added an empty-netter from his own zone with 1:52 left.

Up next

Panthers: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

Red Wings: At New Jersey on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

