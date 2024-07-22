Meet the 17 Olympians & Paralympians from Michigan in 2024

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics kick off this week and last through August 11, followed by the Paralympics at the end of August.

Michigan has 17 Olympians and Paralympians who are competing in a variety of sports in Paris.

See the Olympians and Paralympians below.

Heath Baldwin - Kalamazoo - Track and Field

The 23-year-old Baldwin attends Michigan State University and won the Decathalon at the U.S. Track and Field Trials in June.

Bobby Body - Eaton Rapids - Para Powerlifting

Body, 50, is a powerlifter in the Paralympics. According to Team USA, Body enlisted in the U.S. Army after the 9/11 attacks and was hit by a roadside bomb in Iraq. His left leg was amputated in September 2013.

"Gold is the mindset," Body said to Team USA. “If I want to get on the podium and get that gold medal, then I have to think beyond what the guy that’s ranked number one in my weight class is lifting right now, and he has a 550-pound bench [249 pounds], so I have to be thinking 565 so I can pass him.”

Devin Booker - Grand Rapids - Basketball

Booker, 27, was born and raised in Grand Rapids and currently plays for the Phoenix suns. He won the gold medal with Team USA basketball in the 2020 Olympics.

Kate Brim - Lowell - Para-Cycling

Brim, 26, competes in para-cycling and won gold in the 2022 H2 road race for women and the H2 time trial for women.

Adam Coon - Fowlerville - Wrestling

Coon, 29, is from Fowlerville and was a four-time state high school champion in Michigan and wrestled at the University of Michigan. He finished with a silver in the 2018 senior worlds and finished 21st at 130 kg in the 2019 senior worlds.

Aaron Cummings - Muskegon - Rugby

Cummings, 27, is from Muskegon and plays forward for the U.S. Rugby Sevens team. He attended Davenport University and was named to the U.S. Men's Rugby Sevens Team. He most recently competed in 2022 in the world championships with Team USA.

Andrew Evans - Portage - Track and Field

The 33-year-old Evans competes in Discus Throw and was part of the 2016 Olympics where he finished 16th. He most recently finished 18th in discus throw in the 2022 world championships.

Grant Fisher - Grand Blanc - Track and Field

Fisher, 27, is from Grand Blanc, and competes in several distances in track and field. he finished 4th in the 10000m men's run in the 2022 world championships. He also finished fifth in the 10000m run and 9th in the 5000m run in the 2020 Olympics.

Zach Hammer - Ann Arbor - Sport Climbing

Hammer, 18, will compete in speed climbing at the Olympics. He finished in seventh place speed climbing at the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest, beating Hryhorii Ilchyshyn of Ukraine in his 1/8 final race with a time of 5.15 seconds.

“It’s been a long journey and I’m super proud of myself,” Hammer said, according to USA Climbing. “I want to thank all my coaches and my family. They’re all here to support me and celebrate and I couldn’t do it without them. This means so much!”

This will be the first year that speed climbing will be featured in the 2024 Olympics, and the second time that sport climbing will be part of the competition.

Hobbs Kessler - Ann Arbor - Track and Field

Kessler, 21, qualified for the 800m and 1500m run and will compete in both.

Sorin Koszyk - Grosse Pointe Park - Rowing

Koszyk, 26, has been on three consecutive national teams and rows in both single and double sculls, according to Team USA. he finished 13th in the 2023 world championship in double sculls - men.

Evan Medell - Grand Haven - Para Taekwondo

Medell, 27, was the youngest athlete to ever appear in a Para taekwondo world championship, according to Team USA. He finished with a Bronze Medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo (K44 +75kg M - Men). He was diagnosed with Brachial Plexus Palsy, a paralysis that affects the arm.

Alena Olsen - Caledonia - Rugby

Olsen, 28, played rugby for the University of Michigan and will compete in her first Olympics. She finished 4th with Team USA in the 2022 world championship.

Hanna Roberts - Buchanan Cycling

Roberts competes in the BMX portion of cycling and won the Silver medal for Freestyle Park - Women at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The 22-year-old began riding at the age of 9, according to Team USA. She also has six world championship medals – five Gold and one Bronze.

Jayci Simon - St. Johns - Para Badminton

Simon, 19, was diagnosed with Geleophysic Displasia, a rare form of dwarfism, at the age of 7, according to Team USA. She won a silver medal in women's doubles in her first-ever international tournament in 2018, and finished in fifth at the 2019 world championships for SS6 Doubles - Women, SS6 Singles - Women.

Grace Stark - White Lake - Track and Field

Stark, 23, graduated from Lakeland High School in 2019 and will compete in 100m hurdles after finishing in third place at qualifying. She currently attends the University of Florida and was the 2024 NCAA individual champion in the 100m hurdle.

Abby Tamer - Dexter - Field Hockey

Tamer, 21, attends the University of Michigan and according to Team USA, scored the goal that sent Team USA to the 2024 Olympics in January. Her father, Chris, played 11 years in the NHL and her mother, Keely, played on the U-M women's field hockey team.