Meet the man working to make the Rocket Mortgage Classic accessible for all

(WXYZ) — We've heard all week about the fans of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and the impact the tournament provides for everyday people to get closer to golf's greatest players.

One metro Detroit man, Chris Ruzzin, is making a big impact on the event itself. He's working to allow more people with disabilities a chance to experience PGA Tour in Detroit.

"People always crowd around the ropes and then people in wheelchairs.. just can't see," Ruzzin said.

When he first attended the tournament, he knew he had to say something.

"Back in 2019, a platform like you see behind me did not exist. And I reached out to the organizers of the tournament last year and requested to come out and tour the golf course and to strongly emphasize that there needs to be some specialized seating for people in wheelchairs," he said.

Organizers listened, and Ruzzin said they welcomed it wholeheartedly.

This year, there are five ADA-accessible platforms and viewing decks across the Detroit Golf Club course, making it more accessible.

Just last year, Ruzzin estimates 30-40 people on average were at the 18th green platform throughout the day, and this year, there's a new covered area.

"It's welcomed as well because last year it was in the 90s. It was hot and with the shade like that.. it was amazing. And even if there are little sprinkles.. it helps as well," he said.

