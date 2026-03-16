Metro Detroit native Joe Hooks gets sponsor's exemption into 2026 Rocket Classic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit native Joe Hooks will be back at the Rocket Classic for the second straight year after getting a sponsor's exemption.

On 313 Day last week, tournament officials announced Hooks will tee it up at Detroit Golf Club this summer.

Last year, Hooks made his PGA Tour debut during the Rocket Classic after winning the John Shippen Invitational. Detroit Golf Club is Hooks' home course, and it will have a new design in 2026 after a restoration project that took place late in 2025.

He grew up in Southfield and Commerce Township before graduating from the University of Detroit Jesuit and then Wayne State University.

The 2026 Rocket Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club from July 29 - Aug. 2.