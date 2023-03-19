Miami travels to Detroit for conference matchup

The Pistons will play host to conference foe Miami. Sunday's meeting will be the second of the season between the two teams. Detroit is 7-36 against the Eastern Conference, and Miami is 19-24 against conference opponents.

Miami Heat (38-34, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (16-55, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pistons -9.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami plays Detroit in Eastern Conference action Sunday.

The Pistons are 7-36 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit is 6-30 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Heat are 19-24 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference allowing only 109.7 points while holding opponents to 48.0% shooting.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Pistons defeated the Heat 116-96 in their last meeting on Dec. 7. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 31 points, and Tyler Herro led the Heat with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Pistons. James Wiseman is averaging 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, five assists and 1.9 steals for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 106.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 115.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (shoulder), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Alec Burks: out (foot), Isaiah Livers: day to day (hip), Hamidou Diallo: out (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: out (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (achilles).

Heat: Kyle Lowry: out (knee), Nikola Jovic: out (back), Cody Zeller: out (nose).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.