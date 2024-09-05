Michael Phelps set to be guest picker at College GameDay in Ann Arbor for Michigan vs. Texas

ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Ann Arbor ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup between No. 10 Michigan and No. 3 Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstret, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and more will be on the campus of the University of Michigan before the game.

On Thursday, they announced that 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps will be the guest picker for the show.

At the end of each show, the analysts and a celebrity guest picker will give their picks for several college football games taking place during the weekend. Phelps went to college at Michigan.

WATCH BELOW: Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore previews the matchup with Texas

Sherrone Moore talks one-on-one with Brad Galli about Michigan's upcoming game with Texas

They'll be at Ferry Field from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then the last hour of the show will take place inside The Big House.

There will be exclusive t-shirts for the first 750 fans and free breakfast for the first 200 fans.

Fans can also check out the Home Depot Sign-making station, the Home Depot Tunnel Run, and enter Pat McAfee's Kicking Contest.

For more information, visit the College GameDay website.