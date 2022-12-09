Michigan announces death of Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker

(WXYZ) — Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker, a former high school football player whose goal was to play for Michigan, has died from a rare bone cancer, the program announced Friday.

"Meechie was an inspiration to every member of our program and the Michigan family as a whole," the team said in a statement. "He will be missed by so many."

Walker, a Muskegon native, had been in Hospice care when he visited a Wolverines practice in August, fulfilling his dream of scoring a touchdown at Michigan Stadium.

Walker returned to Ann Arbor in September and was welcomed by fans during a break in Michigan's game against Maryland. His story was featured on ESPN's 'College GameDay' in October.

"I hope to all that we can celebrate his life an the positivity he brought to those around him," Michigan punter Brad Robbins posted on social media. "Love you brother."