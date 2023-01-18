Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on leave, team spokesperson confirms

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan co-offensive coordinator has been placed on leave, a team spokesperson confirmed to 7 Action Sports on Tuesday.

In a statement to ESPN Tuesday night, university police said the department is investigating a possible crime that happened at Schembechler Hall, the school's football facility. ESPN says the statement did not specifically name anyone, but a spokesperson said Weiss hasn’t been around the team recently.

Weiss released a statement to ESPN:

"I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators. I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment."

A neighbor told ESPN last week that unmarked cars showed up at the co-offensive coordinator’s home. The details of that search are unclear at this time.