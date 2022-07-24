Michigan Football team continue state-wide trip in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Before daily football practices begin in August for the Michigan Wolverines, the team has been traveling around the state this past week for team bonding and to see fans.

Previously the team stopped in Flint, Grand Rapids and on Saturday they spent the day at the Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon. They spent the afternoon playing on the beach with cornhole boards and spikeball, enjoying a chartered fishing boat trip and just hanging out with each other and Wolverine fans from all over West Michigan.

The trip was extra special for one offensive lineman, Noah Stewart. He was born and raised in North Muskegon and spent many years coming to Pere Marquette Beach.

"It's a dream come true. I mean, once I heard it might be on the itinerary like two months ago I lost it. Being able to share this with my teammates, it's really something special. You know, I grew up on Lakeshore Drive, we drove right past it and I was showing the guy I was sitting next to 'oh that's my grandpas house, that's the house we used to live in' it was really something special," said Stewart.

The Wolverines first game of the year is set for Saturday, Sept. 3rd at noon.