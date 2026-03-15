Michigan gets No. 1 seed, Michigan State gets No. 3 in 2026 NCAA men's basketball tournament

(WXYZ) — The bracket has been revealed for the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, and we now know what seeds Michigan and Michigan State will have for March Madness.

Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines have earned a No. 1 seed, while Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans have earned a No. 3 seed. Duke was given the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Michigan State will face North Dakota State in Buffalo as part of the East Region on Thursday. The Wolverines are in the Midwest region and will face the winner of UMBC vs. Howard on Thursday in Buffalo.

The Wolverines finished the season with a 32-2 record, winning the Big Ten outright (19-1) and losing in the Big Ten Tournament Final, 80-72. Led by the Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan has been ranked in the top 5 of the AP Poll, including a brief stint at No. 1, for most of the season, and that record is the best regular season record in program history.

The Spartans have not been far behind the Wolverines all season long, ranked in the top ten of the AP Poll for a large portion of the season. Izzo's team finished with a 25-7 record, including a 15-5 record in Big Ten play. MSU is set to face 15-seed XXX in the XXX region, with games played in XXX.

Tip-off times are set to be announced later this evening; stay with 7 News Detroit for coverage of the NCAA tournament for the next few weeks.