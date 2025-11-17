Michigan high school football playoff semifinals: Here's the full schedule

(WXYZ) — The Michigan high school football playoffs have reached the semifinals after teams played regional games over the weekend.

Just four teams remain in each division with the winners in each game competing for the state championship at Ford Field.

Below is the full schedule and the location for each game, plus the state championship time.

Division 1



East Kentwood vs. Detroit Catholic Central - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jackson High School

Detroit Cass Tech vs. Rochester Adams - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Troy Athens High School

State Championship on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at Ford Field

Division 2



Orchard Lake St. Mary's vs. Portage Central - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Haslett High School

Birmingham Groves vs. Dexter - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Consolidated Schools Stadium in Ypsilanti

State Championship on Friday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

Division 3



Lowell vs. Mt. Pleasant - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Greenville High School

Warren De La Salle vs. DeWitt - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Grand Blanc High School

State Championship on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 12:30 p.m.

Division 4



Vicksburg vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Caldonia High School

Dearborn Divine Child vs. Goodrich - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Stoney Creek High School

State Championship on Friday, Nov. 28 at 12:30 p.m.

Division 5



Oegmaw Heights vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Brookwood Athletic Complex in Clare

Monroe Jefferson vs. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Westland John Glenn High School

State Championship on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.

Division 6



Kingsley vs. Kent City - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cadillac High School

Almont vs. Jackson Lumen Christi - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Novi High School

State Championships - Friday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m.

Division 7



Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Menominee - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Gaylord High School

Schoolcraft vs. Clinton - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Coldwater High School

State Championship on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Division 8

