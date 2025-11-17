Michigan high school football playoff semifinals: Here's the full schedule

(WXYZ) — The Michigan high school football playoffs have reached the semifinals after teams played regional games over the weekend.
Just four teams remain in each division with the winners in each game competing for the state championship at Ford Field.
Below is the full schedule and the location for each game, plus the state championship time.
Division 1
- East Kentwood vs. Detroit Catholic Central - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jackson High School
- Detroit Cass Tech vs. Rochester Adams - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Troy Athens High School
- State Championship on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at Ford Field
Division 2
- Orchard Lake St. Mary's vs. Portage Central - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Haslett High School
- Birmingham Groves vs. Dexter - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Consolidated Schools Stadium in Ypsilanti
- State Championship on Friday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.
Division 3
- Lowell vs. Mt. Pleasant - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Greenville High School
- Warren De La Salle vs. DeWitt - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Grand Blanc High School
- State Championship on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 12:30 p.m.
Division 4
- Vicksburg vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Caldonia High School
- Dearborn Divine Child vs. Goodrich - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Stoney Creek High School
- State Championship on Friday, Nov. 28 at 12:30 p.m.
Division 5
- Oegmaw Heights vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Brookwood Athletic Complex in Clare
- Monroe Jefferson vs. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Westland John Glenn High School
- State Championship on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.
Division 6
- Kingsley vs. Kent City - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cadillac High School
- Almont vs. Jackson Lumen Christi - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Novi High School
- State Championships - Friday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m.
Division 7
- Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Menominee - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Gaylord High School
- Schoolcraft vs. Clinton - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Coldwater High School
- State Championship on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 9:30 a.m.
Division 8
- Bark River Harris vs. Harbor Beach - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Aplena Wildcat Stadium
- Allen Park Catholic vs. Hudson - Saturday at 1 p.m. at Adrian College's Docking Stadium
- State Championship on Friday, Nov. 28 at 9:30 a.m.