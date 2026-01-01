Michigan hiring BYU's Jay Hill as next defensive coordinator, per report

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jay Hill, the defensive coordinator at Brigham Young University, is set to become the next defensive coordinator at Michigan, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Hill had been both the DC and an associate head coach at BYU for the past three seasons.He coordinated a unit that held opponents to just 19.0 points per game in 2024 and 19.6 points per game in 2025, No. 21 and No. 18 in FBS, respectively.

Hill previously worked under new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham at Utah, working as a cornerbacks coach (2005-06, 2010-11), a running backs coach (2012) and a tight ends coach (2007-09, 2013). After that, he worked as the head coach at Weber State (2014-22). He led Weber State to the FCS postseason six times, going as far as the FCS Semifinals in 2019.

Hill is the second coordinator with ties to Whittingham to reportedly come to Ann Arbor, joining offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

Hill is from Utah, earning a Bachelor's in Spanish and a Master's in Sports Psychology from the University of Utah.