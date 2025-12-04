Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Michigan & Michigan State hockey set to face off at Duel in the D in February

Jeff Roberson/AP
Michigan State's Artyom Levshunov (5) controls the puck as Michigan's Kienan Draper defends during the first period of a men's NCAA college hockey tournament regional final Sunday, March 31, 2024 in Maryland Heights, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
DETROIT (WXYZ) — College hockey is returning to Little Caesars Arena later this winter, with Michigan and Michigan State set to face off in the annual Duel in the D, the arena announced on Thursday morning.

The puck drops at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7. The winner of the game will be presented with the 'Iron D' trophy.

The game will be the 356th all-time meeting between the Big Ten rivals, the most-played rivalry in all of college hockey. Michigan leads the all-time series, 183-145-24.

Michigan (ranked No. 1 in the nation by the United States College Hockey Online poll) and Michigan State (No. 3) are set to face off three other times this season: Friday, Dec. 5 and Saturday, Dec. 6 at MSU, and on Friday, Feb. 6 at Michigan.

Tickets for the Duel in the D, which start at $30, can be purchased at this link.

