Michigan & Michigan State hockey to play outdoors at Wrigley Field in January

Michigan and Michigan State Hockey will play outdoors outdoors in Chicago this winter in what's being called "The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series."

The Spartans and Wisconsin Badgers will play at Wrigley Field Jan. 4 as part of a doubleheader that will also include Ohio State vs. Wisconsin women's hockey.

The Michigan men's hockey team will take on Ohio State on Jan. 3 with the other game being Notre Dame vs. Penn State.

It will immediately follow the NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31, 2024, between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues.

All four games will be carried on Big Ten Network.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. CT Cubs.com/BigTenHockey.