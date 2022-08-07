Watch Now
Michigan names Brandon Naurato interim hockey head coach

FILE — Michigan coach Brandon Naurato is shown in this undated file photo. Naurato was named interim head coach of Michigan's hockey team on August 7, 2022. (Photo by Michigan Athletics)
Posted at 3:35 PM, Aug 07, 2022
(WXYZ) — Michigan has named Brandon Naurato the interim head coach of its men's hockey team. The school made the announcement Sunday, adding it intends for Naurato to coach the entire 2022-23 season.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Brandon Naurato's caliber to lead our ice hockey team for the upcoming year," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "I had conversations with many individuals who care greatly about this program and appreciate the insight they shared. Brandon will do a great job leading the program, and I look forward to our student-athletes and staff benefiting from his leadership."

Michigan announced Friday it had parted ways with Mel Pearson after five seasons as head coach.

Naurato spent the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach for the Wolverines after spending three years as a player development consultant with the Detroit Red Wings organization.

"I am honored to lead my alma mater and will give everything I have to what is the most storied program in college hockey," Naurato said in a statement. "I want to thank Warde Manuel and our student-athletes for their trust and look forward to working positively with our talented coaching and support staff."

Naurato played at Michigan from 2006-09, helping the Wolverines reach the NCAA Tournament all four seasons.

