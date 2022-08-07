Michigan names Brandon Naurato interim hockey head coach

(WXYZ) — Michigan has named Brandon Naurato the interim head coach of its men's hockey team. The school made the announcement Sunday, adding it intends for Naurato to coach the entire 2022-23 season.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Brandon Naurato's caliber to lead our ice hockey team for the upcoming year," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "I had conversations with many individuals who care greatly about this program and appreciate the insight they shared. Brandon will do a great job leading the program, and I look forward to our student-athletes and staff benefiting from his leadership."

Michigan announced Friday it had parted ways with Mel Pearson after five seasons as head coach.

Naurato spent the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach for the Wolverines after spending three years as a player development consultant with the Detroit Red Wings organization.

"I am honored to lead my alma mater and will give everything I have to what is the most storied program in college hockey," Naurato said in a statement. "I want to thank Warde Manuel and our student-athletes for their trust and look forward to working positively with our talented coaching and support staff."

Naurato played at Michigan from 2006-09, helping the Wolverines reach the NCAA Tournament all four seasons.