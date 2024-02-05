Michigan Panthers announce 2024 UFL schedule with 5 games at Ford Field

The United Football League announced the schedule for its inaugural season on Monday, with the Michigan Panthers set to open the season at Ford Field at the end of March.

The new league is a combination of the USFL and XFL with eight teams playing in the league – four teams in the USFL Conference and four in the XFL Conference.

The Michigan Panthers will play three straight games at Ford Field and open the season on Saturday, March 30 against the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL Conference. That game will kick off at 4 p.m.

Then, they'll face the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 7 and the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 14.

"I’m very excited about the upcoming season,” Michigan Panthers Head Coach Mike Nolan said. “The integration of 16 teams into eight has provided an even greater level of talent than before. Competition amongst the UFL teams will be great and our first three home games are against very strong opponents: the St. Louis Battlehawks, the 2022-23 Champion Birmingham Stallions and the Houston Roughnecks.”

Season tickets and single-game tickets will be available for presale on Feb. 20 and to the public on Feb. 22.

“We look to build upon and continue a year of great football success in the state of Michigan,” Nolan said. “Our fans were instrumental in our late season push last year to qualify for the playoffs and we can’t wait to play in front of them again this year.”

The entire schedule is below.

