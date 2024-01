DETROIT (WXYZ) — On the heels of winning the College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama, Michigan running black Blake Corum announced Tuesday he will be entering the 2024 NFL Draft — ending his college football career.

In a post on Instagram, Corum confirmed the news and said "Michigan, thank you for everything!! Onto the next chapter in my journey!! #2024nfldraft"

Watch his full announcement here:

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.