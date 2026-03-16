Michigan selected as 2-seed, Michigan State selected as 5-seed in 2026 NCAA women's basketball tournament

(WXYZ) — The women's bracket has been revealed for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, and we know which seed Michigan and Michigan State will have in March Madness.

Michigan is a 2-seed in the Forth Worth region, while Michigan State is a 5-seed in the Sacramento region.

The Wolverines will face No. 15 Holy Cross on Friday, and the Spartans will take on No. 12 Colorado State on Friday.

Kim Barnes Arico and the Michigan Wolverines finished the season with a 25-6 record and a 15-3 record in Big Ten play. Led by a talented trio of sophomores in Syla Swords, Olivia Olson and Mila Holloway, the Wolverines enter this tournament winning 10 of their last 13 games. Being that U-M is a top-4 seed, they will host games in the Round of 64 and Round of 32.

Robyn Fralick and the Michigan State Spartans finished the season with a 22-8 record and a 11-7 record in Big Ten play. Led by Grace VanSlooten (15 points per game), the Spartans enter this tournament losing six of it's last 11 games. MSU will face 12-seed XXX in the Round of 64.

Tip-off times are set to be announced later this evening; stay with 7 News Detroit for coverage of the NCAA tournament for the next few weeks.