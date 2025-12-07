Michigan set to face off against Texas in 2025 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (WXYZ) — The No. 18 Michigan Wolverines are set to take on the No. 14 Texas Longhorns in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl later this year, the bowl announced as part of college football's postseason schedule.

The Wolverines are coming off a 9-3 season, with Michigan's three losses coming to Oklahoma (10-2), USC (9-3), and Ohio State (12-1). That loss to Ohio State ended a streak of victories in The Game that spanned four seasons.

The Longhorns (9-3) started the season ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll. Texas' three losses came against Ohio State, Florida (4-8) and Georgia (12-1).

Michigan and Texas last played in 2024, with the Longhorns winning in at The Big House, 31-12. The two teams have only played twice, with Texas winning the other matchup in the 2005 Rose Bowl, 38-37.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31, right here on Channel 7.