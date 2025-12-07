Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Michigan set to face off against Texas in 2025 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Paul Sancya/AP
Texas running back Jerrick Gibson (9) runs the ball against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
ORLANDO, Fla. (WXYZ) — The No. 18 Michigan Wolverines are set to take on the No. 14 Texas Longhorns in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl later this year, the bowl announced as part of college football's postseason schedule.

The Wolverines are coming off a 9-3 season, with Michigan's three losses coming to Oklahoma (10-2), USC (9-3), and Ohio State (12-1). That loss to Ohio State ended a streak of victories in The Game that spanned four seasons.

The Longhorns (9-3) started the season ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll. Texas' three losses came against Ohio State, Florida (4-8) and Georgia (12-1).

Michigan and Texas last played in 2024, with the Longhorns winning in at The Big House, 31-12. The two teams have only played twice, with Texas winning the other matchup in the 2005 Rose Bowl, 38-37.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31, right here on Channel 7.

