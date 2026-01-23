Michigan set to honor Trey Burke during Friday's game against Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan will celebrate the career of Trey Burke on Friday night, raising the No. 3 jersey to the rafters at the Crisler Center.

Burke, who played two seasons for the Wolverines under John Beilein from 2011-2013, was the John R. Wooden National Player of the Year and Naismith National Player of the Year in his sophomore season.

He led Michigan to its first Final Four appearance since the early 1990s, where they beat Syracuse 61-56, but lost to Louisville in the National Championship game.

He started all 73 games in his career at Michigan and averaged 16.9 points, 5.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Burke will become the sixth Wolverine to have his jersey honored inside Crisler Center. The others are Cazzie Russell (No. 33, Dec. 11, 1993), Rudy Tomjanovich (No. 45, Feb. 8, 2003), Phil Hubbard (No. 35, Jan. 11, 2004), Glen Rice (No. 41, Feb. 20, 2005) and Bill Buntin (No. 22, Jan. 7, 2006). Only the No. 33 remains officially retired.