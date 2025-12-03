Michigan Sports Hall of Fame announces class of 2025, including Chris Chelios & Rasheed Wallace

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Sports Hall of Fame announced its class of 2025, which celebrates the best of Michigan sports.

The class includes a mix of athletes, front office, media members and other awardees.

According to the HOF, the class was voted on by the Hall of Fame's Election Task Force, a statewide election committee and the public. The task force is comprised of current and former journalists, sports executives and others.

“This class is filled with champions at all levels. Their induction helps make sure that fans of Michigan won’t forget what they accomplished. Congratulations to the Class of 2025,” HOF Chairman Scott Lesher said in a statement.

“We appreciate the thousands of Michigan sports fans who helped select this class,” Hall of Fame President Jordan Field added in a statement. “It includes those who, on the field and off, have accomplishments that will be remembered forever.”

The class of 2025 includes:

Professional



Chris Chelios

Rasheed Wallace

Amateur



Claressa Shields

Jason Richardson

Coach



Mark Dantonio

Media



John Lowe

Contributor



David Dombrowski

Michigan Treasure Award (a special honor to recognize individuals or teams whose unique contributions have added greatly to the history of sports in the State of Michigan)



Jon Falk

Jim Schmakel

Courage Award (Not awarded since 2013, this award is a special honor to recognize individuals who serve as role models to all athletes)



Andy Isaac

Gerald R. Ford Award (Not awarded since 2013, this award was created to recognize a member of the sports community whose leadership and vision has helped write the storied history of sports in the State of Michigan)

