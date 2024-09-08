Michigan State beats Maryland 27-24 on Jonathan Kim's late field goal

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jonathan Kim converted a 37-yard field goal with one second left to give Michigan State a 27-24 victory over Maryland in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Saturday.

Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles, a transfer from Oregon State, threw for 363 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. However, he made a couple of big throws to put Michigan State in a position to escape with a win.

Michigan State (2-0) was dominant on offense and outgained Maryland 493-339.

Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. threw a 28-touchdown pass to Dylan Wade early in the fourth quarter for a 24-17 lead. The Spartans answered later in the quarter with a 77-yard strike from Chiles to Nick Marsh with 4:11 remaining.

Edwards completed 26 of 34 pass attempts for 253 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He lost his first game in five starts dating to last season.

Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton caught 11 passes for 154 yards with a touchdown. He is the first Maryland player since Jermaine Lewis in 1995 to have more than 150 yards receiving in consecutive games.

Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh had a 77-yard touchdown that tied the game 24-24 with 4:11 left. He finished with eight receptions for 194 yards.

Maryland (1-1) was hampered by their running game, managing 86 yards on 31 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: The Spartans’ offense is a work in progress with a new coach, Jonathan Smith, a new offensive coordinator, Brian Lindgren, and Chiles. The Spartans also have four new starters on the offensive line, but they managed to move the ball against Maryland and they’ll look to build on the performance.

Maryland: The Terrapins’ defense was exposed by the Spartans, who managed several big plays downfield. Maryland forces turnovers but it commits costly penalties that extend drives.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

Maryland: Travels to former ACC foe Virginia for a prime-time matchup on Saturday.