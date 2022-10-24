Watch Now
Michigan State vs. Michigan: How to watch the game on Channel 7

Posted at 6:57 AM, Oct 24, 2022
(WXYZ) — No. 4 Michigan will host Michigan State Saturday night in Ann Arbor, and Channel 7 is your home for the matchup.

The Wolverines enter the rivalry game 7-0 after beating Penn State 41-17 October 15 ahead of a bye week. The Spartans (3-4) also entered their bye week with a win, beating Wisconsin 34-28 in double overtime.

Sean McDonough, whose 'trouble with the snap' call punctuated the ending of the 2015 game, will be on the ABC broadcast.

Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Channel 7, with live postgame coverage to follow on 7 Action News.

