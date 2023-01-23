Michigan widening stadium tunnel access ahead of 2023 season

(WXYZ) — Michigan plans to widen the entrance to the field tunnel at Michigan Stadium ahead of the 2023 season, the university confirmed to 7 Action News on Monday.

"This is being done to widen access to the field for competitors, staff, and game personnel entering and exiting from the tunnel and is a direct result of a thorough safety review following the season," Michigan athletics spokesperson Kurt Svoboda said. "Our goal is to ensure a safe and healthy environment for student-athletes, coaches, support staff, and all fans associated with games at Michigan Stadium."

Michigan placed additional security personnel in the tunnel in 2022 as a result of a postgame incident involving Michigan and Michigan State players in October.

The university plans to remove approximately 45 seats at the base of Section 1 — currently adjacent to the existing tunnel area — and says it reached out to season ticket holders impacted by the move in order to find comparable relocated seats.

Michigan plans to add an undisclosed number standing room-only tickets for games in 2023.

"We routinely look for spaces to accommodate fans within existing gameday operations," said Svoboda.

Related: Renderings show plan for new University of Michigan stadium scoreboards