Michiganders Megan Keller, Kirsten Simms make U.S. Olympic women's hockey team

(WXYZ) — Michigan will be well-represented on the ice at the 2026 Olympics, as USA Hockey announced the rosters for the men's and women's hockey team on Friday.

Two women from Michigan will be on the women's team.

Megan Keller, who is the captain of the Boston Fleet in the PWHL, will play in her third Olympics. She won gold with Team USA in the 2018 Olympics and silver in 2022. She's a Farmington Hills native.

Kirssten Simms, who is from Plymouth, will make her Olympic debut next month for Team USA. She currently plays for the University of Wisconsin, scoring the game-tying and then game-winning goal in the women's championship game earlier this year for the Badgers.

On the men's side, Dylan Larkin will be on Team USA. Other Michiganders include Kyle Connor, Conner Hellebuyck, Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes and Zach Werenski.