Michigan's targeting call appeal is denied, linebacker Jaishawn Barham to miss 1st half at Oklahoma

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham will miss the first half of the Oklahoma game this week, following his ejection for targeting against New Mexico.

Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore said Monday that the appeal to overturn the ruling was denied.

“We’ll continue to work and fight for the game, but completely disagree with it,” Moore said.

Hear more from Sherrone Moore in the video below

Michigan's Sherrone Moore speaks on Jaishawn Barham targeting call

Barham sacked Lobos quarterback Jack Layne, making facemask-to-facemask contact, and was called for targeting in the third quarter of the Wolverines' season-opening, 34-17 win on Saturday night.

“It’s a rule we have to get changed," Moore said. “We have to look at in college football, just for the game,” Moore said. “The toughness of the game and how you want to teach tackling.”

Barham is in his second season as a starter for the Wolverines after transferring from Maryland, where he was a two-year starter. He ranked second on the team last year with 66 tackles.

Michigan will play the Sooners on the road Saturday night, bringing Moore back to his alma mater. He played offensive line at Oklahoma during the 2006 and '07 seasons, helping the program win Big 12 Conference championships.

Moore counts former Sooners coach Bob Stoops as a mentor and is friends with many members of the current coaching staff, but he is trying to deflect attention from that storyline this week.

“It’s a great town, great place, but this is about the kids,” Moore said. “It’s not about me. It’s not about any return to home for me. It’s about the players on our football team going to go try to win a game.”

Following the marquee matchup, Moore will begin serving a two-game suspension for his role in the NCAA's sign-stealing investigation and won't be on the sideline at home against Central Michigan and at Nebraska.

Oklahoma opened with a 35-3 win over Illinois State on Saturday night at home.

The Wolverines were ranked No. 14 last week, four spots ahead of the Sooners in the AP Top 25. The first regular-season poll will be released on Tuesday.

