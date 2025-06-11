More golfers commit to 2025 Rocket Classic; here's who's playing so far

(WXYZ) — Rocket Classic organizers have announced more commitments to the 2025 tournament, including a former U.S. Open winner.
On Monday, organizers announced that Matt Fitzpatrick, Karl Vilips, Rasmus Højgaard and Brian Campbell will play at Detroit Golf Club.
Watch below: Side-by-side video shows planned changes for Detroit Golf Club's North Course
Then on Wednesday, officials announced Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover, Kurt Kitayama, Nicolai Højgaard, J.J. Spaun, Ryan Brehm and Michael Kim will play in Detroit.
Last week, it was announced that Max Homa, Min Woo Lee, Team USA Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley and more would play in Detroit. The tournament takes place June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club.
Here are the latest commitments to the tournament:
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Brian Campbell
- Patrick Cantlay
- Domonic Clemons (sponsor's exemption)
- Cam Davis
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Zach Johnson
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Michael La Sasso (sponsor's exemption)
- Nate Lashley
- Min Woo Lee
- Ashton McCulloch (sponsor's exemption)
- Collin Morikawa
- Aaron Rai
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Karl Vilips
Tickets are on sale now for the Rocket Classic. This year, tournament officials say fans can purchase daily grounds tickets starting at $65 per day, with LendingTree Lounge and Club Ace hospitality passes starting at $120 and $230, respectively.
According to tournament officials, Detroit Community Days will return on Wednesday, June 25, with free admission and parking for residents. Parking will be at the University of Detroit-Mercy on Wednesday and Wayne State University on Thursday-Sunday.
This year, students will also be able to receive a special discount of 31.3% grounds tickets using a valid .edu address. On Saturday, June 28, fans are encouraged to wear their favorite school colors.
Military members and first responders can also get complimentary tickets through Folds of Honor and Irreverent Warriors Detroit. They will get complimentary tickets for themselves and one guest, while they last.
The tournament announced a new partnership with Folds of Honor, a foundation that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled service members. With the partnership, Friday at the tournament will be designated as Folds of Honor Friday, and the Rocket Classic will fund 13 Folds of Honor scholarships.
Ticket options and more information are available at RocketClassic.com.