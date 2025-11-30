MSU hires Pat Fitzgerald as head football coach, will be introduced Tuesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State is confirming Pat Fitzgerald is the school's next head football coach, and says he will be introduced to the media during a 3:00 p.m. news conference on Tuesday.

The Spartans made the move official with a news release issued shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era for Michigan State Football,” said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics J Batt in the news release. “Pat Fitzgerald is widely recognized as an exceptional football coach, whose teams play with extreme toughness and grit, demonstrate continual improvement and maximize potential. Pat is an excellent fit for Michigan State Football, as he understands the Big Ten, has great relationships throughout the Midwest and embodies the values on which our program was built. His incredible passion will resonate throughout the program, connecting with all members of our Spartan community, including student-athletes, coaches, staff, alumni and donors. As an institution, we are committed to providing the resources and infrastructure required to realize our shared vision of competing for championships, and with Pat leading the way, Spartan Football is positioned for sustained success at the Big Ten and national level. We are excited to welcome Pat, his wife, Stacy, and sons, Jack, Ryan and Brendan, to our Spartan family.”

Watch Brad Galli's video report before the official announcement was made:

MSU Football set to hire Pat Fitzgerald to become head coach, per reports

"I am honored to be named the head football coach at Michigan State University,” said Fitzgerald in the news release. “I’d like to thank President Guskiewicz and Athletics Director Batt for this opportunity. This is a program with a deep and storied tradition, a passionate fan base, and a commitment to excellence that extends far beyond the football field. What excited me most about this opportunity was the vision for what Michigan State can be for years to come. We will restore tradition, and I’m eager to earn the trust of our players, alumni, and fans while competing at the highest level.”

However, Fitzgerald's hiring still needs the formal approval of MSU's Board of Trustees, which will next meet on December 12.

Reports of Fitzgerald's hiring first emerged just hours after reports of MSU firing Jonathan Smith. Smith was only able to lead the Spartans to nine wins in two full seasons.

Fitzgerald last coached at Northwestern, his alma mater, in 2022. He was the head coach there for 17 years, boasting a career record of 110-101 dating back to 2006. He won the Big Ten West with Northwestern twice (2018 and 2020), earning Big Ten Coach of the Year honors in 2018 and the national Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award in 2020.

Fitzgerald was fired by Northwestern in July 2023 due to a hazing scandal first reported by the school's student newspaper, The Daily Northwestern. Fitzgerald filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in October of that year, seeking $130 million. Fitzgerald and Northwestern settled out of court in August of this year for an undisclosed amount, as Fitzgerald denied that he knew about the hazing.

Contract details, including length and salary, have not been disclosed.