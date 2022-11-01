MSU suspends 4 more football players after tunnel fight at U-M

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four more Michigan State University football players have been suspended following a fight between several MSU players and two University of Michigan players in the tunnel after Saturday's game.

The athletics department announced Tuesday that Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright are suspended effective immediately.

After the Spartans' 29-7 loss to the Wolverines, video showed Michigan state players kicking and punching a Michigan player, and Harbaugh said Saturday that two of his player were "assaulted."

On Sunday, MSU Head Coach Mel Tucker suspended four players — Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young.

The two Michigan players were identified as Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows, and Harbaugh said Monday the two are always among the first players to head up the tunnel and back to the locker room. He also said that both players have injuries, but didn't elaborate on what the injuries were.

Michigan State says it is working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference as they investigate the incident. MSU says the players will remain suspended until the investigation is complete.