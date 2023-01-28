MSU women's basketball coach hospitalized after car crash, to miss next game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Suzy Merchant, Michigan State's head women's basketball coach, will miss the team's game Sunday after being hospitalized following a car accident, the team announced Saturday.

According to the release posted on the team's Twitter account, Merchant was involved in a minor one-car crash, due to an undisclosed medical incident, Saturday morning. She was hospitalized, is undergoing testing and is expected to be okay.

As of Saturday evening, the team has not mentioned when Merchant will return as coach.

Associate head coach Dean Lockwood is acting as interim head coach during Merchant's absence. The team still plans to travel to Illinois as planned, with the game set to tip-off at 6 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.