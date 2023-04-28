Watch Now

Lions select Iowa Linebacker Jack Campbell with 18th pick in the NFL Draft

Jack Campbell
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Campbell was named AP All-Big Ten Defensive player of the year, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Jack Campbell
Posted at 10:22 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 00:05:29-04

((WXYZ) — With the 18th pick in the NFL Draft, their second of the first round, the Detroit Lions have selected Iowa Linebacker Jack Campbell.

Campbell won both the Butkus Award and the William V. Campbell as a senior in 2022. As a senior, Campbell had 59 solo tackles, and 125 total tackles. 5.5 tackles were for loss. He also had 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 forced fumble.

During his career at Iowa, he had 139 solo tackles, 299 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and 5 interceptions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning