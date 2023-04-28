NFL draft tracker: Local players taken in rounds 2 and 3

(WXYZ) — The second day of the NFL Draft has wrapped up in Kansas City and four more players with local ties have come off the board.

University of Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith became the first local player taken Thursday as he was picked up with the 26th pick by the Dallas Cowboys.

You can see who was taken Friday below.

No. 50 - Green Bay Packers

With the 50th pick in the draft, and the 19th pick of the second round, the Green Bay Packers have taken Michigan State University wide receiver Jayden Reed.

Reed began his college career at Western Michigan, where he was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. He then transferred to MSU, where he was a return specialist.

For his career, he had 203 receptions for 2,866 yards and 26 touchdowns.

During his last season at MSU, Reed had 55 receptions for 636 yards and 5 touchdowns.

No. 58 - Dallas Cowboys

After taking Mazi Smith in the first round, the Dallas Cowboys came back to the University of Michigan to take Tight End Luke Schoonmaker.

In his last year as a Wolverine, Schoonmaker had 35 catches for 418 yards and 3 touchdowns. For his career at U of M, he had 54 catches for 637 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Schoonmaker was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and appeared in 43 games with 20 starts, playing special teams in six games.

No. 60 - Cincinnati Bengals

With the 60th pick in the NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals came north to Ann Arbor and selected University of Michigan Cornerback DJ Turner.

For his career as a Wolverine, Turner had 53 solo tackles, for 69 total tackles. He had one tackle for loss, one interception and 17 passes defended, as well as 1 fumble recovery and 1 touchdown.

In his last season at Michigan, he had 27 solo tackles, 36 total, with his 1 interception and 1 touchdown. He appeared in 36 games including 28 in the secondary with 22 starts.

No. 99 - San Francisco 49ers

(AP) Michigan place kicker Jake Moody kicks a field goal against Georgia during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

As the third round of the draft wound down, the San Francisco 49ers drafted University of Michigan Kicker Jake Moody.

For his career as a Wolverine, Moody was 148/148 on extra points, 69/84 on field goals, scoring 355 total points to become the all-time scoring leader for the team.

Moody was awarded the 2021 Lou Groza Award.

No. 151 - Seattle Seahawks

Jose Juarez/AP Michigan linebacker Mike Morris reacts after making a tackle against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

A pick before the Detroit Lions made their lone 5th round selection, the Seattle Seahawks picked Univerity of Michigan defensive lineman, Mike Morris.

Morris was a key part of the Michigan defense. In 3 seasons with the Wolverines, Morris appeared in 27 games and started in 16, racking up 25 solo tackles, 40 total tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, an interception, four passes defended and a fumble recovery.

Morris was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022, and was named the Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.

No. 154 - Seattle Seahawks

Paul Sancya/AP Michigan offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi (55)blocks against Connecticut in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

3 picks after Morris was selected, the Seahawks picked another Michigan alum, selecting Olusegun Oluwatimi in the fifth round.

Oluwatimi played one season at Michigan after a stint playing at the University of Virginia. He was a big part of an offensive line that averaged 238.9 rushing yards per game, the 5th-best mark in all of D1 college football.

In his lone season with the Wolverines, Oluwatimi started in all 14 of Michigan's games at center. He won the Rimington Award, given to the best center in college football, and was the first Wolverine to win the Outland Trophy, given to the best interior lineman in the sport. He was a consensus All-American and part of an offensive line that won the Joe Moore award, given to the most outstanding offensive line unit in the country.

No. 192 - New England Patriots

Al Goldis/AP FILE - Michigan State's Bryce Baringer punts against Minnesota during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Baringer was selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

Midway through the 6th round, the Patriots drafted Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer.

Baringer was a consensus All-American in 2022. He was also named an first-team All-American by the Associated Press, Big Ten Punter of the Year, and First Team All Big Ten by both the coaches and AP.

No. 196 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

EMUEagles.com

A few picks after Baringer was selected, the Bucs picked Jose Ramirez, an EDGE rusher from Eastern Michigan.

In 21 games at Eastern, Ramirez had 80 solo tackles, 155 total tackles, 33.0 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, 7 passes defended, 5 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.