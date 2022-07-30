NFL, HBO release first look at Lions 'Hard Knocks' season
A member of the 'Hard Knocks' crew shoots video of practice at the Detroit Lions NFL football practice facility, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Allen Park, Mich. (Photo by WXYZ-TV)
(WXYZ) — The NFL and HBO released a one-minute trailer Saturday for the upcoming season of 'Hard Knocks' featuring the Detroit Lions.
The trailer largely features video of players at practice and audio clips of head coach Dan Campbell.
'Hard Knocks' premieres Tuesday, August 9 on HBO and HBO Max.
