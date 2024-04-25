NFL jerseys on Draft night: Michigan company Stahls' shows plans for Detroit stage
The St. Clair Shores-based company Stahls is ready to show off for the hometown crowd by making the jerseys that will be given to the draft picks on the stage moments after they're picked in the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
Posted at 9:13 PM, Apr 24, 2024
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. — The company that heat-presses the NFL Draft jersey names was born in Michigan. Stahls' is excited to again score the role for this year's draft in Detroit.
