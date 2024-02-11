NFL legacies on the line in 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch for coaches and quarterbacks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Shanahan can finally get past the Super Bowl hurdle and shed the label of a big-game coaching dud.

Brock Purdy can go from being Mr. Irrelevant to Super Bowl champion. For Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, a win in the Super Bowl on Sunday against San Francisco will elevate them to a level reached only by the most accomplished quarterbacks and coaches.

When the Super Bowl ends, either the Chiefs or 49ers will hoist the Lombardi Trophy and the reputations of their quarterbacks and coaches could be transformed.