NFL to address gambling suspensions with training, conversations with the players' union

The NFL announced suspensions of four more players for violations of its gambling policy this week.

It brings the total to 10 players disciplined over the past two years as the league vows to increase training and education efforts across the board with an eye toward protecting the integrity of the game.

Experts say it's part of a new reality for the NFL and other leagues with more violations likely on the horizon.

But they don't think it's anywhere near reaching a critical mass that could cause fans to question the product on the field.