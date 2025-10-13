NFL to review fight after Detroit Lions-Kansas City Chiefs game, report says

(WXYZ/AP) — The NFL will be reviewing the postgame fight between Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that the league will review the fight, and one NFL official told him, "determinations on discipline made from there."

After the game, Branch was seen throwing a punch at Schuster-Smith. It stemmed from Patrick Mahomes attempting to high-five Branch near midfield and Branch walking past Mahomes.

“I did a little childish thing,” Branch said, “but I'm tired of people doing stuff in between the play and refs don't catch it. They be trying to bully me out there and I don't — I shouldn't have did it. It was childish.”

“I love Brian Branch,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, “but what he did is inexcusable, and it's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do. It's not what we're about. I apologized to Coach (Andy) Reid and the Chiefs, and Smith-Schuster. That's not OK. That's not what we do here. It's not going to be OK. He knows it. Our team knows it. That's not what we do.”

Smith-Schuster came away with a bloody nose from the punch.

“The guy came up and hit JuJu for what looked like no reason,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “That's tough. But pretty good damage on JuJu's nose.”