NFL will play a game in Munich, Germany, in 2026. Could the Lions be part of it?

(WXYZ) — The NFL announced it will return to Munich, Germany in 2026 and 2028 for regular-season games. It's part of a partnership with the City of Munich and FC Bayern Munich.

The games will be played at the FC Bayern Munich Stadium, which hosted NFL games in 2022 and 2024.

While the teams have not been announced, there's a chance that the Lions will play in the game.

"I am delighted about the extension of our contract with the NFL, which once again demonstrates the importance and strength of Munich as a sports city," Munich Mayor Verena Dietl said in a statement. "The previous games have not only won the hearts of fans, they have also strengthened our successful cooperation with the NFL. Together, we are committed to promoting football in Germany and spreading the palpable enthusiasm for the sport far beyond the stadiums. I am looking forward to the upcoming games in 2026 and 2028, which will deliver world-class sporting action and unforgettable excitement for the city and its fans."

In 2024, the NFL awarded the Detroit Lions Global Markets Program rights for four countries as an effort to grow professional football around the world.

According to the NFL, the Lions got the Global Markets Program rights for Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Under those rights, the Lions have embarked on an expansion into those markets with many different campaigns and events.

Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's mother is also from Germany, and he has dual American-German citizenship.

Detroit last played internationally in 2015 when they played in London. The NFL requires teams to give up a home game every 10 years, in a season where it will host nine home games, to play internationally. Each team will also play overseas a minimum of every eight years.

The Lions were set to play a game in London in 2020 but the international games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other international games set for the 2026 season include one game in Melbourne, Australia, which will include the Los Angeles Rams, one game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and two games in London.